Cloudbric is a comprehensive cloud-based security platform offering multiple security services: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): - Cloud-based web application firewall service - DDoS protection through edge computing - Content delivery network integration - API security features Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): - Agent-based and agentless ZTNA solutions - User authentication systems - IoT device security capabilities Public Cloud Security: - AWS WAF management and policy operations - Managed rules for AWS environments - Security policy simplification tools Threat Intelligence: - Global threat intelligence sharing platform - Integration with Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) - Real-time security monitoring capabilities Additional Security Services: - VPN services for secure internet access - Mobile security solutions for phishing protection - Industry-specific security implementations for healthcare, finance, and public sectors

ALTERNATIVES

Security Monkey Logo
Security Monkey

Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.

Free
Cloud Security
Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code Logo
Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code

A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.

Free
Cloud Security
mass-s3-bucket-tester Logo
mass-s3-bucket-tester

A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets

Free
Cloud Security
Weave Scope Logo
Weave Scope

Weave Scope automatically generates a map of your application for troubleshooting and monitoring Docker & Kubernetes.

Free
Cloud Security
AWS Resource Discovery Logo
AWS Resource Discovery

A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account

Free
Cloud Security
Azure Guardrails Logo
Azure Guardrails

Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.

Free
Cloud Security
Syft Logo
Syft

A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.

Free
Cloud Security
aws_public_ips Logo
aws_public_ips

A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account

Free
Cloud Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security