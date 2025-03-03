Cloudbric is a comprehensive cloud-based security platform offering multiple security services: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): - Cloud-based web application firewall service - DDoS protection through edge computing - Content delivery network integration - API security features Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): - Agent-based and agentless ZTNA solutions - User authentication systems - IoT device security capabilities Public Cloud Security: - AWS WAF management and policy operations - Managed rules for AWS environments - Security policy simplification tools Threat Intelligence: - Global threat intelligence sharing platform - Integration with Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) - Real-time security monitoring capabilities Additional Security Services: - VPN services for secure internet access - Mobile security solutions for phishing protection - Industry-specific security implementations for healthcare, finance, and public sectors
