Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is a free online service that allows organizations and individuals to check if their sensitive data has been exposed on the dark web. The tool scans dark web marketplaces, forums, and other hidden resources to identify leaked credentials, personal information, and other sensitive data associated with a specific domain or email address. When users submit their domain or email for scanning, the service searches through databases of known breaches and dark web sources to identify potential exposures. Results typically include information about: - Compromised email accounts and passwords - Data breach incidents affecting the domain - Exposed credentials on dark web forums and marketplaces - Potential corporate data leaks The service helps organizations understand their exposure risk and take appropriate remediation steps to secure compromised accounts, reset passwords, and improve their overall security posture. As a reconnaissance tool, it provides valuable threat intelligence that can be used as part of a broader security strategy to identify and address potential security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.
