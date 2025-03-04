Recorded Future 0 Commercial

Recorded Future Attack Surface Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that helps organizations identify, monitor, and manage their external attack surface. The platform collects, structures, and analyzes threat data from across the internet to create an Intelligence Graph of global threats. This comprehensive database enables security teams to proactively identify vulnerabilities, monitor threat actors, and prevent initial access attempts before they lead to breaches. Key capabilities include: - Comprehensive attack surface visibility to identify and monitor external-facing assets - Real-time threat intelligence to prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual exploitation in the wild - Ransomware attack mitigation through monitoring of threat actors and prevention of initial access - Supply chain risk management to assess third-party security postures - Exposure management to identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited - Workflow automation to streamline security operations The platform integrates with existing security tools and provides actionable intelligence that helps security teams prioritize their efforts on the most critical threats. It serves various use cases including ransomware prevention, digital risk protection, and security workflow automation. Recorded Future is recognized as a leader by analyst firms including Forrester and Frost & Sullivan in the threat intelligence space.