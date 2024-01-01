10 tools and resources
Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.
Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.
A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input
A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.
Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.
Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware.
Automatic YARA rule generation for malware repositories.
A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.
IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.