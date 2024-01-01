NEW

yaml2yara 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input Threat Management Free yararule-enginerule-generation

java2yara 0 ( 0 ) A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support. Malware Analysis Free javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence

AutoYara 0 ( 0 ) Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation