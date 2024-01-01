rule-generation

10 tools and resources

NEW

Yara_fn IDAPython script Logo

Yara_fn IDAPython script

0 (0)

Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro

Malware Analysis
Free
ida-proyarabinary-analysisbinary-securityrule-generation
Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository Logo

Sophos AI YaraML Rules Repository

0 (0)

A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.

Malware Analysis
Free
machine-learningmalware-detectionyararule-generation
YaraGen Plugin for x64dbg Logo

YaraGen Plugin for x64dbg

0 (0)

Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyarabinary-analysisrule-generation
yaml2yara Logo

yaml2yara

0 (0)

A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input

Threat Management
Free
yararule-enginerule-generation
java2yara Logo

java2yara

0 (0)

A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.

Malware Analysis
Free
javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence
AutoYara Logo

AutoYara

0 (0)

Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysismachine-learningmalware-analysisrule-generation
mkYARA Logo

mkYARA

0 (0)

Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysisyararule-generationdisassembly
YARA-Signator Logo

YARA-Signator

0 (0)

Automatic YARA rule generation for malware repositories.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysissignature-generationrule-generationx86
Yara Rule Generator Logo

Yara Rule Generator

0 (0)

A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.

Threat Management
Free
yaramalware-analysisrule-generationthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
YarG for Yara Logo

YarG for Yara

0 (0)

IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.

Application Security
Free
idayarapluginrule-generationx86