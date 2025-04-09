Investigative Analytics Platform by Cognyte 0 Commercial

Cognyte's Investigative Analytics Platform is a data fusion and analysis solution designed for security organizations conducting complex investigations. The platform integrates multiple data sources, both structured and unstructured, to create a unified view of information that would otherwise remain siloed across an organization. It employs machine learning and artificial intelligence to process large volumes of data and extract actionable insights. Key capabilities include: 1. Data fusion and enrichment to present a cohesive picture of people, places, organizations, and events 2. Advanced visualization tools that help investigators explore hypotheses and identify patterns, insights, and hidden relationships 3. AI and machine learning-based tracking, tagging, and alerting on model changes 4. Secure information management with compartmentalization features for safe collaboration 5. Case management functionality that supports investigative workflows The platform is designed to support security teams in identifying threats proactively through predictive analytics, helping organizations prevent incidents before they occur rather than simply responding to them after the fact. The solution aims to address the challenge of overwhelming data volume and complexity that modern security organizations face during investigations, providing analysts, investigators, and examiners with tools to efficiently extract evidence and leads from disparate data sources.