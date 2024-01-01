Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.
Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection. Their solutions provide indicators of compromise (IOCs) such as malware, ransomware, phishing, and command-and-control systems, which are verified daily and enriched with crucial context like ATT&CK TTPs. The feeds are available in various formats and can be customized to meet specific data or ingestion requirements. Their DNS RPZ firewall provides up-to-the-minute protection against C2s, DGAs, malware, cryptominers, and phishing sites. The phishing threat intelligence solution offers phishing URLs from various sources, including crawlers, emails, and spam traps, and captures raw HTML and JPEG images of phishing websites. The small business protection package provides malware and ransomware URLs feeds in various formats, designed specifically for small to medium-sized businesses.
Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.
A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.
Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.
CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis.
Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.
CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data.