Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection. Their solutions provide indicators of compromise (IOCs) such as malware, ransomware, phishing, and command-and-control systems, which are verified daily and enriched with crucial context like ATT&CK TTPs. The feeds are available in various formats and can be customized to meet specific data or ingestion requirements. Their DNS RPZ firewall provides up-to-the-minute protection against C2s, DGAs, malware, cryptominers, and phishing sites. The phishing threat intelligence solution offers phishing URLs from various sources, including crawlers, emails, and spam traps, and captures raw HTML and JPEG images of phishing websites. The small business protection package provides malware and ransomware URLs feeds in various formats, designed specifically for small to medium-sized businesses.