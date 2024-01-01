Cisco Umbrella Popularity List

ALTERNATIVES

APT-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity. Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-huntingwindows-event-logsthreat-detectionevent-log-analysis

BotScout.com 0 ( 0 ) BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API. Threat Management Free web-securitybot-detection

CISA Cybersecurity Alerts 0 ( 0 ) The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is a government agency that provides alerts, advisories, and resources to help protect the United States' critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Threat Management Free cybersecurityinfrastructureincident-responsecyber-threats