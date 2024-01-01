MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework

ALTERNATIVES

Scout Insight 0 ( 0 ) Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-threats

gau 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencesecurity-research

AttackIQ 0 ( 0 ) Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels. Threat Management Commercial mitre-attack