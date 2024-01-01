MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework

Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.
The MANTIS (Model-based Analysis of Threat Intelligence Sources) Framework consists of several Django Apps that, in combination, support the management of cyber threat intelligence expressed in structured formats. It provides functionalities for viewing, filtering, editing, and searching cyber threat information objects.
The FASTEST Way to Consume Threat Intelligence and make it actionable.
A Linux distribution designed for threat emulation and threat hunting, integrating attacker and defender tools for identifying threats in your environment.
A command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.