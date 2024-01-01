MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework Logo

MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework

The MANTIS (Model-based Analysis of Threat Intelligence Sources) Framework consists of several Django Apps that, in combination, support the management of cyber threat intelligence expressed in structured formats. It provides functionalities for viewing, filtering, editing, and searching cyber threat information objects.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligencedjangoframework

