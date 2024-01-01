Hack.lu 2018 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Come To The Dark Side! We Have Radical Insurance Groups And Ransomware - Eireann Leverett and Ankit Gangwal Hypervisor-Level Debugger: Benefits And Challenges - Mathieu Tarral Risk Assessment Optimisation With MONARC - Fabien Mathey Real World: Threat Intelligence - Elle Armageddon Let Me Yara That For You! - Dan Demeter The (Not So Profitable) Path Towards Automated Heap Exploitation - Thaís Moreira Hamasaki Neuro-Hacking: The Science Behind Social Engineering And An Effective Security Culture - Emmanuel Nicaise The Snake Keeps Reinventing Itself - Jean-Ian Boutin and Matthieu Faou What The Fax?! - Eyal Itkin and Yaniv Balmas Trojans In SS7: How They Bypass All Security Measures - Sergey Puzankov So You Think IoT DDoS Botnets Are Dangerous: Bypassing ISP And Enterprise Anti-DDoS With 90's Technology - Dennis Rand IPC - The Broken Dream Of Inherent Security - Thanh Bui and Siddharth "Sid" Rao Operating Large-Scale Honeypot Sensor Networks - Piotr Kijewski Abusing Bash For Windows - Antoine Cervoise Cl4ndestina: Privacy By Default With A Feminist Perspective From The Global South - Steffania Paola and Narrira Lemos Encrypt! Organize! Resist!: Digital Safety For Politically Vulnerable Organizations & Civil Society - Matt "Mateo" Mitchell