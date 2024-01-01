Hack.lu 2018

Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
Come To The Dark Side! We Have Radical Insurance Groups And Ransomware - Eireann Leverett and Ankit Gangwal Hypervisor-Level Debugger: Benefits And Challenges - Mathieu Tarral Risk Assessment Optimisation With MONARC - Fabien Mathey Real World: Threat Intelligence - Elle Armageddon Let Me Yara That For You! - Dan Demeter The (Not So Profitable) Path Towards Automated Heap Exploitation - Thaís Moreira Hamasaki Neuro-Hacking: The Science Behind Social Engineering And An Effective Security Culture - Emmanuel Nicaise The Snake Keeps Reinventing Itself - Jean-Ian Boutin and Matthieu Faou What The Fax?! - Eyal Itkin and Yaniv Balmas Trojans In SS7: How They Bypass All Security Measures - Sergey Puzankov So You Think IoT DDoS Botnets Are Dangerous: Bypassing ISP And Enterprise Anti-DDoS With 90's Technology - Dennis Rand IPC - The Broken Dream Of Inherent Security - Thanh Bui and Siddharth "Sid" Rao Operating Large-Scale Honeypot Sensor Networks - Piotr Kijewski Abusing Bash For Windows - Antoine Cervoise Cl4ndestina: Privacy By Default With A Feminist Perspective From The Global South - Steffania Paola and Narrira Lemos Encrypt! Organize! Resist!: Digital Safety For Politically Vulnerable Organizations & Civil Society - Matt "Mateo" Mitchell
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.
Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.
A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.
A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.
Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.