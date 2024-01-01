Microsoft Defender for Endpoint 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities. It uses AI-powered security to amplify security teams' strengths, and provides a unified security operations platform to detect and disrupt cyberthreats in near real-time. Key capabilities include automatic attack disruption, global threat intelligence, and simplified endpoint management. It also features Microsoft Copilot for Security, which allows for natural language queries to investigate incidents, and integrates with the Microsoft Security suite of products. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint provides a unified portal for security operations, combining extended detection and response (XDR) and security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities.