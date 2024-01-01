Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting
Signature-Base is the YARA signature and IOC database for our scanners LOKI and THOR Lite. It provides high quality YARA rules and IOCs with minimal false positives, clear structure, consistent rule format, and external variables in YARA rules. The database includes directories for IOC files, YARA rules, threat intelligence API receiver, and other input files.
A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families.
eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.
A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities.
AbuseHelper is an open-source framework for receiving and redistributing abuse feeds and threat intel.
Robust Python SDK and Command Line Client for interacting with IntelOwl's API.