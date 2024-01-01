Signature-Base 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Signature-Base is the YARA signature and IOC database for our scanners LOKI and THOR Lite. It provides high quality YARA rules and IOCs with minimal false positives, clear structure, consistent rule format, and external variables in YARA rules. The database includes directories for IOC files, YARA rules, threat intelligence API receiver, and other input files.