Darkscope is an AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform that monitors cyberspace to identify potential security risks and threats targeting organizations. The platform uses proprietary AI technology called "Seekers" - virtual personas that can engage in conversations, respond to forum entries, and receive emails to gather intelligence from the deep web, social media, and dark web. These Seekers are paired with SearchDrones to scan over 200 million dark web pages weekly. Key monitoring capabilities include: - Dark web forums, chats, and marketplaces - Social media platforms with sentiment analysis - User-generated content from platforms like Reddit, 4Chan, and 9Gag - Telegram and Signal groups - High-risk user identification - Breached user account detection - Domain and subdomain scanning - Web service configuration errors - SSL and DNS misconfigurations - APT campaign detection - Partner and supplier risk assessment The platform provides three main services: Cyber Threat Sentinel for continuous risk assessment, CIQ360 for third-party cyber risk rating, and Cyber Watchtower as the premium service combining all capabilities. It generates cyber risk scores and provides early warning alerts when threats are detected. Darkscope operates across multiple regions including New Zealand, Australia, UK, and Germany, offering threat intelligence services to help organizations understand their attack surface and potential vulnerabilities before they are exploited.
