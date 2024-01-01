FraudGuard is a service that provides real-time internet traffic analysis and IP tracking to help validate usage and prevent fraud.
OSTrICa stands for Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector and is an Open Source plugin-oriented framework to collect and visualize Threat Intelligence Information. Furthermore, OSTrICa is also the Italian word for oyster: that's where the logo come from. SOC analysts, incident responders, attack investigators or cyber-security analysts need to correlate IoCs (Indicator of Compromise), network traffic patterns and any other collected data in order to get a real advantage against cyber-enemies. This is where threat intelligence comes into play, but unfortunately, not all the companies have enough budget to spend on Threat Intelligence Platform and Programs (TIPP); this is the main motivation behind OSTrICa's development. OSTrICa is a free and open source framework that allows everyone to automatically collect and visualize any sort of threat intelligence data harvested (IoCs), from open, internal and commercial sources using a plugin based architecture. The collected intelligence can be analyzed and used to enhance cybersecurity defenses.
Search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information.
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations.
Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.