OSTrICa stands for Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector and is an Open Source plugin-oriented framework to collect and visualize Threat Intelligence Information. Furthermore, OSTrICa is also the Italian word for oyster: that's where the logo come from. SOC analysts, incident responders, attack investigators or cyber-security analysts need to correlate IoCs (Indicator of Compromise), network traffic patterns and any other collected data in order to get a real advantage against cyber-enemies. This is where threat intelligence comes into play, but unfortunately, not all the companies have enough budget to spend on Threat Intelligence Platform and Programs (TIPP); this is the main motivation behind OSTrICa's development. OSTrICa is a free and open source framework that allows everyone to automatically collect and visualize any sort of threat intelligence data harvested (IoCs), from open, internal and commercial sources using a plugin based architecture. The collected intelligence can be analyzed and used to enhance cybersecurity defenses.