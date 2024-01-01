Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.
Fetch known URLs from AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the Wayback Machine, and Common Crawl. Gau is a command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources, including AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the Wayback Machine, and Common Crawl. It can be used to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities in a system or network. Gau is a powerful tool that can help security professionals and researchers to identify and mitigate potential security threats.
Machinae is a tool for collecting intelligence from public sites/feeds about various security-related pieces of data.
An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.
A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.
Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.