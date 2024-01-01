Cyber Cure free intelligence feeds

A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data
Cyber Cure provides free intelligence feeds, offering a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends. Despite the current connection timeout error, the platform aims to facilitate threat intelligence sharing and collaboration. Note: The current error is a temporary issue with the website's hosting provider and Cloudflare, and it's recommended to try again in a few minutes or contact the hosting provider for resolution.
Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.
A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.
Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.