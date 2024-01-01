clamav

4 tools and resources

Detection and Hunting Signatures

0 (0)

A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context

Network Security
Free
snortyaraclamavrule-engine
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures

0 (0)

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity

Threat Management
Free
snortyaraiocclamavrulethreat-hunting
FireEye Red Team Tool Countermeasures

0 (0)

A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.

Threat Management
Free
rule-enginethreat-intelligencesnortyaraclamav
Static File Analyzer (SFA)

0 (0)

A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-analysisclamavyaradocker