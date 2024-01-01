4 tools and resources
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.
A tool for deep analysis of malicious files using ClamAV and YARA rules, with features like scoring suspect files, building visual tree graphs, and extracting specific patterns.