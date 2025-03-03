ReversingLabs Spectra Assure Logo

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure

Commercial
Application Security
Software Supply Chain
Binary Analysis
Vulnerability Detection
Malware Detection
Security Scanning
Devsecops
Threat Intelligence
Static Analysis
Dynamic Analysis
Secret Detection
ReversingLabs Spectra Assure is a software supply chain security platform that provides comprehensive analysis of software components and binaries throughout the development lifecycle. The platform consists of four integrated solutions: 1. Spectra Assure - Analyzes first-party, open-source, and commercial software components to detect hidden malware, exposed secrets, software tampering, and component vulnerabilities. 2. Spectra Intelligence - Delivers file and network threat intelligence based on a repository of over 40 billion samples to provide context for threat detection and analysis. 3. Spectra Detect - Offers enterprise-scale file analysis capabilities for web content, email attachments, endpoint files, file shares, and cloud storage, processing millions of files daily. 4. Spectra Analyze - Functions as a private malware analysis environment enabling automated static and dynamic analysis, threat hunting capabilities, and detailed binary inspection. The platform integrates with existing development and security workflows, providing automated analysis throughout the software development lifecycle and deployment processes to help organizations identify and mitigate risks in their software supply chain.

