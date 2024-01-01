Canadian Centre for Cyber Security CCCS YARA Specification

Microservice for scanning files with Yara
The CCCS YARA Specification defines and validates the style and format of YARA rule metadata, allowing for automatic validation and generation of metadata, including unique id, rule fingerprint, and actor enrichment from ATT&CK. It also includes fields specific to the MITRE ATT&CK framework to identify techniques and universal threat groups, supporting tools like AssemblyLine and vscode-yara.
Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.
A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research
Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
A library of PHP unserialize() payloads and a tool to generate them.
Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.