A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
NECOMA addresses the aspect of data collection, leveraging past and current work on the topic with the goal to expand these existing mechanisms and orient them towards threat data analysis. It also focuses on threat data analysis from the perspective of understanding attackers and vulnerabilities, as well as from the point of view of the target and victim, needing to protect itself in real-time and in the most efficient manner possible. Additionally, NECOMA aims to develop and demonstrate new cyberdefense mechanisms that leverage metrics for deployment and evaluation, analyzing both infrastructure (networks and large computing infrastructures) and endpoints (smartphones and browsers). The results of the NECOMA project will be showcased in demonstrators that highlight the innovations of the project and prepare exploitation.
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data
Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.
Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available.