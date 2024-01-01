NECOMA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NECOMA addresses the aspect of data collection, leveraging past and current work on the topic with the goal to expand these existing mechanisms and orient them towards threat data analysis. It also focuses on threat data analysis from the perspective of understanding attackers and vulnerabilities, as well as from the point of view of the target and victim, needing to protect itself in real-time and in the most efficient manner possible. Additionally, NECOMA aims to develop and demonstrate new cyberdefense mechanisms that leverage metrics for deployment and evaluation, analyzing both infrastructure (networks and large computing infrastructures) and endpoints (smartphones and browsers). The results of the NECOMA project will be showcased in demonstrators that highlight the innovations of the project and prepare exploitation.