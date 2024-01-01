Pulsedive is a threat intelligence platform that provides frictionless threat intelligence for growing teams, offering features such as indicator enrichment, threat research, and API integration.
Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform that collects and provides malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds to help with malware data science and threat intelligence. The platform collects a large amount of data daily, including samples reported by sandboxes and malware analysis services, and provides valuable information such as contacted domains, files written in the system, and processes executed by malware samples. The data is available in CSV or JSON format and can be used for big data, graphical network visualization, and machine learning. The platform offers different pricing plans, including a free plan for researchers and students, and premium plans with varying levels of access to data. Maldatabase aims to collaborate with researchers and companies to advance threat intelligence and malware research.
Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs, aiming to bridge the gap between CTI stories and structured CTI snapshots.