Maldatabase 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform that collects and provides malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds to help with malware data science and threat intelligence. The platform collects a large amount of data daily, including samples reported by sandboxes and malware analysis services, and provides valuable information such as contacted domains, files written in the system, and processes executed by malware samples. The data is available in CSV or JSON format and can be used for big data, graphical network visualization, and machine learning. The platform offers different pricing plans, including a free plan for researchers and students, and premium plans with varying levels of access to data. Maldatabase aims to collaborate with researchers and companies to advance threat intelligence and malware research.