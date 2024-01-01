Threatelligence v0.1

Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
Threatelligence is a project that fetches cyber threat intelligence data from various sources and feeds it into Elasticsearch, with dashboards built using Kibana for easy data visualization. It allows users to add custom feeds, automate data fetching, and remove old data.
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format.
Threat intelligence platform providing real-time threat data and insights.
Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.