gaussrf 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Fetch known URLs from AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the Wayback Machine, and Common Crawl and Filter Urls With OpenRedirection or SSRF Parameters. This tool helps in identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs from various sources and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.