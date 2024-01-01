QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.
Fetch known URLs from AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the Wayback Machine, and Common Crawl and Filter Urls With OpenRedirection or SSRF Parameters. This tool helps in identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs from various sources and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.
Check if an IP address was used as a Tor relay on a given date.
Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.
An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.
yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature.