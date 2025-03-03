Radiflow CIARA Logo

Radiflow CIARA is an OT Risk Management platform designed to help security teams, MSSPs, auditors, and consultants manage cyber risk in operational technology environments. The platform creates a digital twin of the network and employs machine learning-driven virtual breach and attack simulations (OT-VBAS) to assess risk based on current threat intelligence and vulnerabilities. It evaluates security posture across sites and determines optimal allocation of security budgets for threat mitigation. Key capabilities include: 1. Automated risk assessments that comply with standards like NIS2, IEC 62443, and NIST CSF 2. Threat-intelligence-based breach and attack simulations on network digital twins 3. Per-zone key indicators for risk, threat, and control levels 4. ROI-optimized mitigation planning based on user preferences and budget constraints 5. Customizable reports for risk posture and compliance auditing 6. Comprehensive visibility of network segments, zones, conduits, assets, protocols, and vulnerabilities CIARA automatically updates its knowledge base as the environment changes, providing historical perspectives on compliance improvements and trends. The system can simulate various security controls against relevant threats and calculate the likelihood of attacks and effectiveness of mitigation measures. The platform can be implemented as part of the Radiflow ecosystem managed through the iCEN central manager or as a standalone risk management solution with its own console.

