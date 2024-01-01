AIL Framework

AIL (Analysis of Information Leaks) Framework is an open-source tool designed to analyze potential information leaks from unstructured data sources. It processes data from various sources, including pastes and data streams, to identify sensitive information. Key features include: - Modular architecture for handling structured and unstructured data - Support for external ZMQ feeds - URL detection and geolocation - Credit card number and credential leak detection - Email address extraction and validation - Tor .onion address extraction - Full-text indexing - YARA rule matching and retro-hunting - Decoding of encoded files - API key detection (AWS, Google) - Cryptocurrency address detection - Tagging system with MISP Galaxy and Taxonomies - Integration with MISP and TheHive for sharing threat intelligence - Correlation engine for visualizing relationships between extracted data - Web crawler for websites, forums, and Tor hidden services - Domain availability monitoring
