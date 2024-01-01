Trend Vision One - Endpoint Security

A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms
Trend Vision One is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that holistically manages security operations, providing comprehensive prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and leading threat research and intelligence. It supports diverse hybrid IT environments, automates workflows, and delivers expert cybersecurity services to simplify and converge security operations.
Monitor WMI consumers and processes for potential malicious activity
An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.
Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.
YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.
Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.