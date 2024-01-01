virus-total

11 tools and resources

CrowdFMS

Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.

Threat Management
virus-totalyaraautomation
VT Code Similarity Yara Generator

Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.

Threat Management
aptcode-analysisfile-analysismalware-detectionpe-filevirus-total
The SOC Academy (VirusTotal)

The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.

Training and Resources
virus-totalcybersecurityonline-learningcertificationtraining
YARA Silly Silly

A semi-automatic tool to generate YARA rules from virus samples.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysisyaravirus-totalpython
RTFSig

A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.

Malware Analysis
file-analysissignatureyaravirus-totalpython
AndroPyTool

A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.

Specialized Security
apksstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisandroguardvirus-totalmongodbjsoncsv
Yara VirusTotal Commenter

Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.

Threat Management
yaravirus-totalfile-scanningmalware-detectionrule-based-scanning
yara-rust

Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.

Malware Analysis
yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Posh-VirusTotal PowerShell Module

A PowerShell module for interacting with VirusTotal to analyze suspicious files and URLs.

Malware Analysis
powershellvirus-totalfile-analysissecurity-tool
ThreatMiner

ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).

Threat Management
threat-intelligencecirclvirus-total
VT_RuleMGR.py

Tool for managing Yara rules on VirusTotal

Threat Management
virus-totalyararule-managementmalware-analysisthreat-intelligence