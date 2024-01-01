11 tools and resources
Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.
Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.
The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
A semi-automatic tool to generate YARA rules from virus samples.
A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.
Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.
Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.
A PowerShell module for interacting with VirusTotal to analyze suspicious files and URLs.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).
Tool for managing Yara rules on VirusTotal