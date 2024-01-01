QRadio 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources. The goal of the project is to establish a robust modular framework for extraction of intelligence data from vetted sources. It uses multiple threat intelligence sources for searching supplied data. Currently we crawl the following: You can search by the following data types: Domain IPv4 Hash Imphash Mutex Threat Info databases: ThreatCrowd Virustotal Cymon IBM X-Force Exchange Metadefender #totalhash Sandboxes: Malwr Threatexpert Blacklists: ASPROX Tracker Feodot Tacker Zeus Tracker malc0de McAfee Other: FortiGuard hpHosts Credentials for sources /lib/config.py Usage python cli_qradio.py Options Output verbosity: Return CSV if not specified -v, --verbose - Show verbose output From Domain -100, --sonar_domain - SONAR <domain> to IPv4, Hash, Score, URL, Blacklist -102, --domain_to_ipv4 - Re