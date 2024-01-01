A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
JA3 is a method for creating SSL/TLS client fingerprints that can be easily shared for threat intelligence. It was invented at Salesforce in 2017 but is now maintained by John Althouse at FoxIO-LLC. The project includes JA3 and JA3S scripts for Zeek and Python, with support added to various cybersecurity tools and platforms.
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.
Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility.
A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests
Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.