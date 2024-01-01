JA3 Logo

JA3 is a method for creating SSL/TLS client fingerprints that can be easily shared for threat intelligence. It was invented at Salesforce in 2017 but is now maintained by John Althouse at FoxIO-LLC. The project includes JA3 and JA3S scripts for Zeek and Python, with support added to various cybersecurity tools and platforms.

