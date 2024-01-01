msticpy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks. It includes functionality to: - Query log data from multiple sources - Enrich the data with Threat Intelligence, geolocations and Azure resource data - Extract Indicators of Activity (IoA) from logs and unpack encoded data - Perform sophisticated analysis such as anomalous session detection and time series decomposition - Visualize data using interactive timelines, process trees and multi-dimensional Morph Charts - Includes time-saving notebook tools such as widgets to set query time boundaries, select and display items from lists, and configure the notebook environment. - Initially developed to support Jupyter Notebooks authoring for Azure Sentinel, now extended to pull log data from other sources.