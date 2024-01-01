att&ck

6 tools and resources

NEW

MITRE Cyber Analytics Repository

0 (0)

A knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model.

Training and Resources
Free
att&ckmitrethreat-intelligencesecurity-analytics
BZAR Logo

BZAR

0 (0)

A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Network Security
Free
att&ckbrocyber-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-monitoringthreat-detection
Red Team Automation (RTA) Logo

Red Team Automation (RTA)

0 (0)

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamatt&ckmitre-attackpythonscriptingbinary-analysis
ATT&CK® Navigator Logo

ATT&CK® Navigator

0 (0)

A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligence
Adversary Emulation Library Logo

Adversary Emulation Library

0 (0)

A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.

Threat Management
Free
att&ck
EQL Analytics Library Logo

EQL Analytics Library

0 (0)

A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecuritykibana