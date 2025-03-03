Edge Solution Logo

Edge Solution

0
Commercial
Specialized Security
cybersecurity
risk-management
risk-assessment
compliance
security-analysis
threat-intelligence
security-monitoring
breach
security-operations
Visit Website

Resilience Edge Solution is a cyber risk management platform that helps organizations financially prioritize and manage their cyber risks using real loss data. The solution combines insurance coverage with proactive risk management tools to bridge the gap between risk, security, and finance teams. Key components include: 1. Quantified Cyber Action Plan: Helps organizations prioritize cybersecurity controls and mitigation efforts by quantifying cyber risk in financial terms. 2. Loss Exceedance Curve: Visualizes an organization's risk posture and provides prioritized recommendations for risk reduction. 3. Integrated Breach & Attack Simulation: Delivers insights for audits and board reports, highlighting security strengths and compliance gaps. 4. Expert Support: Provides quarterly calls and tabletop exercises led by in-house cybersecurity and risk engineering experts. 5. Vendor Risk Analysis: Summarizes the cyber risk profile of up to 15 vendors to help manage third-party risk. 6. Policy Benefits: Offers potential mid-term policy enhancements based on improved risk posture and security engagement. 7. Simplified Renewal Process: Bypasses long-form applications with an abbreviated attestation. The platform is designed to help organizations understand their cyber risk in financial terms, implement targeted security improvements, and maintain appropriate insurance coverage aligned with their risk profile.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Swordphish Logo
Swordphish

A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.

Free
Specialized Security
WebDAV Covert Channel Logo
WebDAV Covert Channel

Leveraging WebDAV features for covert communication and payload delivery.

Free
Specialized Security
NotRuler Logo
NotRuler

NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler.

Free
Specialized Security
Low-cost ICS Testbed Logo
Low-cost ICS Testbed

A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.

Free
Specialized Security
King Phisher Logo
King Phisher

King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.

Free
Specialized Security
ManaTI Project Logo
ManaTI Project

Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.

Free
Specialized Security
DroidBox Logo
DroidBox

DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.

Free
Specialized Security
Preflight Logo
Preflight

Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks.

Free
Specialized Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security