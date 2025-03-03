Resilience Edge Solution is a cyber risk management platform that helps organizations financially prioritize and manage their cyber risks using real loss data. The solution combines insurance coverage with proactive risk management tools to bridge the gap between risk, security, and finance teams. Key components include: 1. Quantified Cyber Action Plan: Helps organizations prioritize cybersecurity controls and mitigation efforts by quantifying cyber risk in financial terms. 2. Loss Exceedance Curve: Visualizes an organization's risk posture and provides prioritized recommendations for risk reduction. 3. Integrated Breach & Attack Simulation: Delivers insights for audits and board reports, highlighting security strengths and compliance gaps. 4. Expert Support: Provides quarterly calls and tabletop exercises led by in-house cybersecurity and risk engineering experts. 5. Vendor Risk Analysis: Summarizes the cyber risk profile of up to 15 vendors to help manage third-party risk. 6. Policy Benefits: Offers potential mid-term policy enhancements based on improved risk posture and security engagement. 7. Simplified Renewal Process: Bypasses long-form applications with an abbreviated attestation. The platform is designed to help organizations understand their cyber risk in financial terms, implement targeted security improvements, and maintain appropriate insurance coverage aligned with their risk profile.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
