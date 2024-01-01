A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.
AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange is a platform that provides access to threat intelligence, allowing users to collaborate and share information on cyber threats for enhanced security measures.
A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.
A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results.
CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.
Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.
C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.