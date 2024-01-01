AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange

ALTERNATIVES

ShadowServer 0 ( 0 ) A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure. Threat Management Free cybersecurityddosnetwork-securitymalwarethreat-data

yaraScanParser 0 ( 0 ) A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results. Threat Management Free malware-detectionfile-analysisyara

Crits 0 ( 0 ) CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencemalware-analysissecurity-community