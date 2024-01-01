PasteHunter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PasteHunter is a python3 application that queries sites hosting publicly pasted data, scans the raw contents against Yara rules, and supports various input sites like pastebin.com and outputs like ElasticSearch DB, email alerts, and sandboxes like Cuckoo and Viper.