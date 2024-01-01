A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
Combine gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources. You can run the core tool with combine.py: - usage: combine.py [-h] [-t TYPE] [-f FILE] [-d] [-e] [--tiq-test] - optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -t TYPE, --type TYPE Specify output type. Currently supported: CSV and exporting to CRITs -f FILE, --file FILE Specify output file. Defaults to harvest.FILETYPE -d, --delete Delete intermediate files -e, --enrich Enrich data --tiq-test Output in tiq-test format (implies -e) Alternately, you can run each phase individually: - python reaper.py - python thresher.py - python winnower.py - python baler.py The output will actually be a CSV with the following schema: - entity, type, direction, source, notes, date The entity field consists of a FQDN or IPv4 address (supported entities at the moment) The type field consists of either FQDN or IPv4, classifying the type of the entity The direction field will be either inbound or outbound The source field contains the original URL The notes field should cover any extra tag info we may want to persist with the data The date field will be in YYYY-MM-DD format. All fields are quoted with double-quotes (")
Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.
Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.
Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples