GCTI Open Source Detection Signatures

Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
GCTI's open source detection signatures repository contains a collection of open-source detection signatures for various malware and threats. These signatures are designed to be used with various security tools and systems to detect and prevent malicious activities. The repository is maintained by GCTI and is updated regularly to include new signatures and improve detection capabilities.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.
A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.
A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.
Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.
In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.