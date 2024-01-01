A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.
A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.
Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.