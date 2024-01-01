EQL Analytics Library Logo

The EQL Analytics Library (eqllib) is a library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors identified in MITRE ATT&CK. It provides rules in EQL, KQL, or Lucene for the Elastic Stack, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.

