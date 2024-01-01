CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.
Packet Storm is a global security resource that provides around-the-clock information and tools to help mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale. The platform offers a wide range of resources, including RSS feeds, Twitter, and Facebook updates, to keep users informed of the latest security threats and vulnerabilities. With a vast collection of security-related data, Packet Storm is a valuable resource for system administrators, security researchers, governments, corporations, and individuals seeking to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. The site's resources include exploits, advisories, whitepapers, and tools, making it a one-stop-shop for all security-related needs. By providing access to comprehensive security information, Packet Storm empowers users to make informed decisions and take necessary actions to protect themselves and their organizations from potential security breaches.
CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.
A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites.
A simple, self-contained modular host-based IOC scanner for incident responders.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.
Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.