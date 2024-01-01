A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
The CVE Program aims to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities, with a total of 233,151 CVE records available. The program is transitioning to a new website at WWW.CVE.ORG and a JSON format for CVE records.
Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
CSET is a free software tool for identifying vulnerabilities in enterprise and industrial control cyber systems.
Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities