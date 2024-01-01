Intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes cluster environment for learning and practicing Kubernetes security.
ENISA Training Resources provides online training material for cybersecurity specialists, including handbooks for teachers, toolsets for students, and virtual images to support hands-on training sessions. The training material covers four main areas: Technical, Building artefact handling and analysis environment, Processing and storing artifacts, and Artefact analysis fundamentals. The resources also include good practice guides on training methodologies and a roadmap for providing more proactive and efficient CERT training. The training material was introduced in 2008 and has been continuously updated with new additions, making it an essential resource for success in the CSIRT community and in the field of Cyber Security.
Intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes cluster environment for learning and practicing Kubernetes security.
Learn about 'Admin Free' Active Directory and the significance of privileged groups in AD.
A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.
FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.