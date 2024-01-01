ENISA Training Resources 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ENISA Training Resources provides online training material for cybersecurity specialists, including handbooks for teachers, toolsets for students, and virtual images to support hands-on training sessions. The training material covers four main areas: Technical, Building artefact handling and analysis environment, Processing and storing artifacts, and Artefact analysis fundamentals. The resources also include good practice guides on training methodologies and a roadmap for providing more proactive and efficient CERT training. The training material was introduced in 2008 and has been continuously updated with new additions, making it an essential resource for success in the CSIRT community and in the field of Cyber Security.