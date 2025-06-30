Mobilen Shield Logo

Commercial
Network Security
Network Security
Encryption
Mobile Security
Post Exploitation
Vpn
Privacy
Zero Trust
Authentication
Data Protection
Cybersecurity
Mobilen Shield is a secure mobile network solution that implements post-quantum encryption technology to protect mobile communications. The system features a decentralized architecture that eliminates single points of failure, end-to-end encryption for secure data transmission, and post-quantum cryptography designed to withstand future quantum computing threats. The platform offers several key security capabilities including: - Carrier-hidden SIM and phone number protection that prevents unauthorized access to user information - Flexible number options allowing users to keep existing numbers or use non-attributable numbers - Real-time monitoring for suspicious activity detection - Multi-layered authentication (14 layers) to prevent SIM swapping attacks - Network redundancy for continuous connectivity - Data randomization to enhance device security Mobilen Shield is compatible with most mobile devices and provides nationwide coverage. The service is marketed toward individuals concerned with privacy, businesses requiring secure communications, government agencies, and high-profile individuals such as executives and public figures who need enhanced protection against digital threats. The solution includes various service options such as WiFi Protect for securing connections on public networks, Shield VPN for private internet access, and Quantum VPN utilizing post-quantum encryption standards.

PFQ v6.2 Logo
PFQ v6.2

PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.

Free
Network Security
AWS Network Firewall Logo
AWS Network Firewall

AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.

Free
Network Security
tcpxtract Logo
tcpxtract

A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm.

Free
Network Security
TypeError/domained Logo
TypeError/domained

A multi-tool for subdomain enumeration

Free
Network Security
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) Logo
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy)

High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.

Free
Network Security
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Logo
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a microsegmentation tool that provides network visibility, policy creation, and enforcement to prevent lateral movement and protect critical assets in diverse IT environments.

Commercial
Network Security
Romana Logo
Romana

Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall.

Free
Network Security
MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java Logo
MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java

Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.

Free
Network Security

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
PTJunior Logo

PTJunior

An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.

Offensive Security
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security