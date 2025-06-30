Mobilen Shield is a secure mobile network solution that implements post-quantum encryption technology to protect mobile communications. The system features a decentralized architecture that eliminates single points of failure, end-to-end encryption for secure data transmission, and post-quantum cryptography designed to withstand future quantum computing threats. The platform offers several key security capabilities including: - Carrier-hidden SIM and phone number protection that prevents unauthorized access to user information - Flexible number options allowing users to keep existing numbers or use non-attributable numbers - Real-time monitoring for suspicious activity detection - Multi-layered authentication (14 layers) to prevent SIM swapping attacks - Network redundancy for continuous connectivity - Data randomization to enhance device security Mobilen Shield is compatible with most mobile devices and provides nationwide coverage. The service is marketed toward individuals concerned with privacy, businesses requiring secure communications, government agencies, and high-profile individuals such as executives and public figures who need enhanced protection against digital threats. The solution includes various service options such as WiFi Protect for securing connections on public networks, Shield VPN for private internet access, and Quantum VPN utilizing post-quantum encryption standards.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm.
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a microsegmentation tool that provides network visibility, policy creation, and enforcement to prevent lateral movement and protect critical assets in diverse IT environments.
Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall.
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
PINNED
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
PTJunior
An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.