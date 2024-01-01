YETI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YETI is a proof-of-concept implementation of Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information (TAXII) that supports the Inbox, Poll and Discovery services defined by the TAXII Services Specification. It was written for Python 2.7 and utilizes the Django 1.7 web application framework. YETI was created to help developers implement and test their own TAXII applications and help non-developers learn more about TAXII.