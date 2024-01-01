Robust Python SDK and Command Line Client for interacting with IntelOwl's API.
YETI is a proof-of-concept implementation of Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information (TAXII) that supports the Inbox, Poll and Discovery services defined by the TAXII Services Specification. It was written for Python 2.7 and utilizes the Django 1.7 web application framework. YETI was created to help developers implement and test their own TAXII applications and help non-developers learn more about TAXII.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.
An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.
In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics
CLI tool for ThreatCrowd.org with multiple query functions.