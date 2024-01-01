Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)

AbuseIPDB offers tools and APIs to report and check abusive IPs, enhancing network security.
The Honeynet Project Acapulco app bundles a Splunk application that can be deployed on a central server to automatically generate meta-events from several hpfeeds channels. This events are clustered using DBSCAN or K-means algorithms and displayed at an external client using parallel coordinates graphs based on the D3.js visualization library. License: The Acapulco Project software is licensed under the GNU GPL license. Installation: You can install the Acapulco Splunk app and the visualization client in a few simple steps. Once you have downloaded the bundle, you can follow the usual Splunk instructions for installing a new application. Just unzip the file in your splunk/etc/apps directory and start Splunk to configure it. Once the application is correctly configured and hpfeeds has done its magic, you will be able to create a new file containing all meta-events from hpfeeds log files. In order to do this, just execute the runner.py script with the logging file as input parameter. Two new files for meta-events will be created, one with plain features and a second one where the values of the features are clustered. These new events will provide valuable insights for cybersecurity professionals.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.
A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.
A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.