This reference implementation provides a framework for collecting events from a client machine and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity. It uses three different systems to work: the analytic system, based on an ELK stack with Apache Spark; the data ingestion system, which collects events from the client machine; and the analytics system, which performs CAR analytics. Please see our webpage for more details: https://www.unfetter.io.