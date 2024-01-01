A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.
This reference implementation provides a framework for collecting events from a client machine and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity. It uses three different systems to work: the analytic system, based on an ELK stack with Apache Spark; the data ingestion system, which collects events from the client machine; and the analytics system, which performs CAR analytics. Please see our webpage for more details: https://www.unfetter.io.
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.
Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.
Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.
A comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents for research and decision-making
A Python library for handling TAXII v1.x Messages and invoking TAXII Services.