The Cyber Wire Pro

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for offensive security assessments.
CyberWire Pro is a subscription-based service that provides ad-free access to public podcasts, exclusive podcasts, briefings, articles, and events. It offers actionable reporting, analysis, and insights on cyber events, featuring in-depth coverage of recent breaches, new technologies, and interviews with industry experts. With CyberWire Pro, users can stay cyber-aware and informed about the latest developments in the cybersecurity landscape.
Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for offensive security assessments.
Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.
A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
IT Security Guru provides up-to-date news and expert insights on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.