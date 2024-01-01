A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.
The GreHack 2018 conference videos include a variety of talks on topics such as ransomware evolution, ROP-chain generation, SAP system exploitation, electromagnetic side channels, and more, presented by cybersecurity experts.
A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.
A comprehensive mind map diagram summarizing Javascript syntax and concepts in a single picture.
A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.