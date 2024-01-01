Active Directory Control Paths 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Control paths in Active Directory are an aggregation of 'control relations' between entities of the domain (users, computers, groups, GPO, containers, etc.) which can be visualized as graphs and whose purpose is to answer questions like 'Who can get Domain Admins privileges?' or 'What resources can a user control?' and even 'Who can read the CEO's emails?'. Changes: - New workflow for all steps, automating neo4j setup and import. - Basic Cypher querying through Neo4j REST API, increasing performance. - New control paths added: Kerberos delegation, SCCM dumping utilities for local admins and sessions control paths. - Adding EXCHANGE permissions in v1.3 'Who Can Read the CEO's Emails Edition'. - Permissions extracted from AD Users, Mailbox/DB descriptors, RBAC, and MAPI folders. - Better resume features, nodes clustering (through OVALI) in v1.2.3. - New control paths added in v1.2.2: RoDC and LAPS. - Major code changes take place in v1.2, as it is now able to dump and analyze very large Active Directories without hogging too much RAM. Some very large ADs with over 1M objects and 150M ACEs have been processed.