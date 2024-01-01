Open Security Training

Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs
OpenSecurityTraining2 provides free and open-source cybersecurity training classes, available to anyone at any time, with a focus on multi-class learning paths to help students develop high-skill, high-pay cybersecurity job skills. The platform offers a range of classes, with materials available under open-source licenses, allowing instructors to use and remix materials in their own classes. With platinum, gold, and bronze sponsors, OpenSecurityTraining2 is a community-driven initiative to provide accessible cybersecurity education.
Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions
Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.