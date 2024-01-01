Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing by Microsoft is a structured approach to enable secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties. It outlines the building blocks of information sharing, including actors involved, types of information exchanged, models of exchange, methods of exchange, mechanisms of exchange, and scope and operational purpose. The framework aims to facilitate collaboration and trust among government agencies, critical infrastructure, and private enterprise networks to reduce cybersecurity risks. It highlights the importance of balancing privacy and civil liberties with the need for information sharing and provides a clear purpose, strategy, automation, and operational excellence to succeed in reducing cybersecurity risk.