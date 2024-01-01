SAP GRC 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SAP GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) and cybersecurity solutions provide integrated, automated, and embedded capabilities for managing enterprise risk, compliance, international trade, cybersecurity, and identity and access governance. These solutions help organizations continuously monitor risks, identities, cyberthreats, and compliance across mission-critical systems and processes. They leverage predictive analytics, real-time visibility, and continuous control monitoring to support automation, decision-making, and business operations planning. Key capabilities include enterprise risk management, process control and compliance management, risk and assurance monitoring, fraud detection, international trade compliance, cyberthreat monitoring, data protection, and identity and access governance.