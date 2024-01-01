Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.
SAP GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) and cybersecurity solutions provide integrated, automated, and embedded capabilities for managing enterprise risk, compliance, international trade, cybersecurity, and identity and access governance. These solutions help organizations continuously monitor risks, identities, cyberthreats, and compliance across mission-critical systems and processes. They leverage predictive analytics, real-time visibility, and continuous control monitoring to support automation, decision-making, and business operations planning. Key capabilities include enterprise risk management, process control and compliance management, risk and assurance monitoring, fraud detection, international trade compliance, cyberthreat monitoring, data protection, and identity and access governance.
A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements
ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is an integrated suite of products that enables organizations to build operational resilience, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across the enterprise through a unified platform, data model, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows.
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.